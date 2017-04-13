Mar-a-Lago Is the Definition of Excess—Except When It Comes to Refrigerating Raw Meat

Back in January, the swank South Florida resort Mar-a-Lago got even swankier, doubling its initiation fee to $200,000. Weeks later, its owner, the Trump Organization, got some less appetizing news. In an unannounced inspection on Jan. 26, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation found 11 violations, including hotdogs, burgers, beef, shrimp, duck, and ham stored at temperatures above 41 degrees Fahrenheit, in two different coolers "not maintained in good repair."

The ham clocked in at a cool—certainly not cold—57 degrees.

The inspection report also cited fish "offered raw or undercooked," which "had not undergone proper parasite destruction." Oops.

The inspectors deemed the above-temperature meat and under-processed fish "High Priority violations," defined as "those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing."

No doubt much to the comfort of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who visited and dined at Mar-a-Lago just days after the inspection, all of the serious violations were "Corrected On-Site" under the inspector's gaze, the report states.

The Herald reports that in the past, Mar-a-Lago owner and US President Donald Trump was "often involved personally in the day-to-day operations," and it "wasn’t rare to see him check out the kitchen and give directions to the club's floor personnel." The paper adds:

At the time, Mar-a-Lago passed inspections with flying colors, with one or two violations at most. But as Trump jumped into presidential politics, so did the number of health violations. There were 11 last year compared to just two in 2015.

If the White House gig doesn't work out, sounds like Trump can make himself useful back at Mar-a-Lago.