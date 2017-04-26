President Donald Trump has been dubbed the "homebody" president. In his first 100 days in office, the president has visited his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida seven times but has rarely ventured elsewhere—and certainly not overseas. Not only has he traveled less domestically than the past two presidents, he hasn't left the country once since becoming president, taking his "America First" approach quite literally.

For comparison, the animation above shows all of the last four presidents visited at least one country within their first 100 days in office. President Barack Obama made an appearance in nine countries, and George H.W. Bush went to four, according to the Office of the Historian, a government office within the State Department.

Here's where the presidents went:

George H.W. Bush

Canada

Japan

China

Korea

Bill Clinton

Canada

George W. Bush

Mexico

Canada

Barack Obama

Canada

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Czech Republic

Turkey

Iraq

Mexico

Trinidad and Tobago

But, the drought is soon to break. Trump is planning his first international trip as president in May for a NATO meeting in Brussels, Belgium. Considering he previously said the organization was "obsolete," before saying it wasn't, Trump's first trip overseas will hardly be a cakewalk.