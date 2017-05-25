Court Upholds Block on Trump's Travel Ban

A federal appeals court Thursday afternoon refused to uphold the revised version of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries, arguing that the ban represented a form of religious discrimination. The full ruling can be read here.

The court's ruling stated that the president's order "drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination."

The ban, if put in effect, would have blocked citizens of Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan from traveling to the U.S. for 90 days. It would have also blocked refugees for 120 days.

It is now expected that the case will be appealed in the Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.