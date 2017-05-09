More Than 100 Lawmakers Respond to Comey Firing by Calling for Independent Russia Probe

Even some Republicans want an independent investigation.

May 9, 2017 10:27 PM

Former FBI Director James Comey. Brookings Institution/Flickr

More than 100 members of Congress—including a few Republicans—have responded to President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey by calling for an independent investigation or a special prosecutor to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and possible collusion with Trump campaign associates. Comey was in charge of the Russia investigation, and now Trump will have the opportunity to choose his replacement—a situation that presents an obvious conflict of interest.

Among those calling for an independent probe are at least three Republicans—Sen. John McCain of Arizona, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, and Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida—as well as nearly every senior Democrat in the House and Senate, including Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, and Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, the second-ranking Democrat on the judiciary committee.

Here are some of the notable reactions to Comey's firing:

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.):

"I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The president's decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee."

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.):

"Today’s extraordinary decision raises many questions all of which must be answered. Congress and the American people need a transparent explanation as to how this decision was reached and why it was executed at this time. It is critical that the FBI can continue all of its pending work with independence and integrity – especially the investigation into the Russian government’s efforts to influence our last election and undermine American democracy. Today I reiterate the need for Congress to establish a Select Committee with full investigatory powers to thoroughly examine this matter."

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.):

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY):

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House select intelligence committee:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

Rep. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii):

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY):

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas):

Meanwhile, a number of other congressional Republicans downplayed the news of Comey's firing:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine):

Some took shots at their Democratic colleagues:

Or ignored the news altogether:

