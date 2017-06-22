It’s a Depressing Day to Be a Woman

Men, do better.

Samantha MichaelsJun. 22, 2017 4:59 PM

aldomurillo/iStock

During the first few hours of my day, I had a chance to read four news stories. Here are three of them.

The other story was about baby food having lead in it. So: Men, go home. If you’re walking on the sidewalk, don’t ask any of the women you pass to smile. And when you get home, don’t give your babies gross food.