During the first few hours of my day, I had a chance to read four news stories. Here are three of them.
- There’s a law in North Carolina that says women can’t withdraw consent in the middle of sex, even if things turn violent.
- An all-male panel of Republicans has unveiled its health care bill. It would revoke federal funding from Planned Parenthood.
- Bill Cosby is planning a series of town halls this summer to teach young people how to avoid being accused of sexual assault.
The other story was about baby food having lead in it. So: Men, go home. If you’re walking on the sidewalk, don’t ask any of the women you pass to smile. And when you get home, don’t give your babies gross food.