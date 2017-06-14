Multiple People Shot During Congressional Baseball Practice

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was reportedly among those injured.

Inae OhJun. 14, 2017 8:25 AM

A shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia left multiple people wounded Wednesday morning, reportedly including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and one of his aides. 

The suspect was taken into custody, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Members of Congress who were at the baseball field when gunfire broke spoke to news outlets to give their accounts of the shooting.

“All of a sudden we heard a shot, a very loud shot,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said on CNN. “Everybody thought it sounded like a gun—and then boom, rapid succession after that.”

“He had a rifle of some type,” he added.

“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police were there,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

This is a breaking news report. We will update with more information as it becomes available. 