Multiple People Shot During Congressional Baseball Practice

A shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia left multiple people wounded Wednesday morning, reportedly including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and one of his aides.

The suspect was taken into custody, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Members of Congress who were at the baseball field when gunfire broke spoke to news outlets to give their accounts of the shooting.

“All of a sudden we heard a shot, a very loud shot,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said on CNN. “Everybody thought it sounded like a gun—and then boom, rapid succession after that.”

“He had a rifle of some type,” he added.

“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police were there,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Rep. Mo Brooks on CNN says the shooter basically ran around the bases. Said Scalise "crawled into the outfield leaving a trail of blood" — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 14, 2017

Scalise shot in the hip. Expected to survive. Shooting began around 7:15. Gunman w/ rifle. Went on for ten minutes. Suspect shot by USCP — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 14, 2017

This is a breaking news report. We will update with more information as it becomes available.