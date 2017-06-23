New Guidelines Dial Back on Routine Mammograms for Women Under 50

Mammograms shouldn’t be routine until women at average risk for breast cancer turn 50, according to revised recommendations released today by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Mounting evidence suggests the risks of mammograms may outweigh the benefits, especially for women under 50.

Women in their 40s, say the guidelines, should consult with their health care providers about the risks and benefits of mammograms before beginning screenings every one to two years. After age 75, women should discuss with their doctors whether to continue screenings, considering their current health and life expectancy. Previously, ACOG had recommended annual screenings for all women starting at age 40.

The National Cancer Institute, a government agency, estimates that about 12.4 percent of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. It’s most frequently diagnosed among women aged 55-64, and results in about 40,000 deaths per year.

ACOG’s updated recommendations arrive amid mounting evidence that the risks of mammograms may outweigh the benefits, especially for women under 50. In a 2015 Mother Jones feature, Christie Aschwanden dug into mammogram science and found that, while mammograms do save some lives, some women end up with unnecessary and even potentially harmful treatments.