Maybe Trump Should Have Checked Scaramucci’s Twitter Feed Before Hiring Him

Late Thursday, news broke that President Donald Trump had chosen Wall Street financier and prominent Republican donor, Anthony Scaramucci, to lead the beleaguered White House communications department. The appointment swiftly precipitated the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer who, along with senior aides Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, is said to have vehemently objected to Scaramucci’s hiring. White House officials told the Daily Beast that some fear the incoming communications lead will do nothing to change the image of “amateur hour” in the West Wing.

So, who is the man known as “the Mooch?”

First of all, he’s a major Trump fan. “I love the president and I’m very, very loyal to the president,” Scaramucci said at Friday’s press briefing, where he was officially introduced to reporters. “I love the mission the president has.”

He also addressed a 2015 appearance on Fox News (you can watch below), where he bashed Trump as “anti-American” and criticized the then-presidential candidate’s rhetoric about women.

“Mr. President if you’re listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that,” Scaramucci said.

While Scaramucci on Friday said his primary goal is to promote the president’s agenda, it appears as though he has a surprising history of statements that appear to be at odds with Trump’s policies and Republican orthodoxy. We’ve unearthed some past cable news footage and social media postings to provide some context to the new hire:

He wanted an “incredibly competent” Hillary Clinton to run for president:

"@infovestment: @Scaramucci if Hillary keeps this up,she might be back in play for 2016…." I hope she runs, she is incredibly competent — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 16, 2012

He backed Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigations:

AG Jeff Sessions is a stand-up guy. He's always said he would recuse himself from any case in which his impartiality could be questioned. pic.twitter.com/Pd7TM6e27R — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 2, 2017

He once attacked Trump for being “anti-American” and “another hack”:

He supports gay rights:

Republicans should support Gay marriage — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 8, 2012

My 74 year old Italian Mom just told me she is for gay marriage. I am very proud of her! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 7, 2012

One more point: I support the Gay Rights Movement and I am an active proponent of equality. https://t.co/IkJ6UXS0J8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 23, 2016

He opposes the death penalty:

Good point. Which is way I will always and forever be against the death penalty. https://t.co/yYZTeBFwRF — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 12, 2016

This is true. The death penalty is never fairly administered. I studied the issue in law school and it is bad law. https://t.co/iZf2xdwsCc — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 3, 2016

He believes in climate change:

You can take steps to combat climate change without crippling the economy. The fact many people still believe CC is a hoax is disheartening — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 11, 2016

He sees Russia as an adversary:

If Russia tried to subvert American democracy, deserves strong response. But allow pres-elect time to process intel https://t.co/JyD3vbyHlS — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 15, 2016

Last year a true statesman @mittromney said that Russia was a legitimate threat to our interests. Anyone questioning that now? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 2, 2013

He has expressed support for increased gun control:

We (the USA) has 5% of the world's population but 50% of the world's guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 6, 2012

It remains to be seen how Scaramucci plans to square these stances with his professed love for Trump’s “mission.”