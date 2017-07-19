Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

After undergoing surgery last Friday to remove a blood clot above his left eye, doctors discovered that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has brain cancer.

According to a statement from the Mayo Clinic, where the surgery was performed, “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

Treatment options are being discussed, but the press release says McCain is in “good spirits” and “good condition.”

“Senator McCain received excellent treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, and appreciates the tremendous professionalism and care by its doctors and staff,” said a press release from the senator’s office. “He is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family. On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”

Meghan McCain, his daughter, released the following statement: