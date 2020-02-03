36 mins ago

The Most Hilariously Bizarre Thing I Have Ever Seen Just Happened On CNN

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

The Iowa Caucus has turned into a real shit show. The results are delayed for…reasons. Who knows! Maybe an app is broken? I don’t know. But something amazing happened on CNN just now.

One of the precinct captains was on the phone with Wolf Blitzer talking about how he was on hold with the big shots at the main office, trying to report the results, and he’d been on hold for an hour. And then while saying all of this on CNN, they answered!

And, well, watch:

Democracy, baby!

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.