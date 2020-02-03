The Most Hilariously Bizarre Thing I Have Ever Seen Just Happened On CNN

The Iowa Caucus has turned into a real shit show. The results are delayed for…reasons. Who knows! Maybe an app is broken? I don’t know. But something amazing happened on CNN just now.

One of the precinct captains was on the phone with Wolf Blitzer talking about how he was on hold with the big shots at the main office, trying to report the results, and he’d been on hold for an hour. And then while saying all of this on CNN, they answered!

And, well, watch:

Unreal. A precinct secretary was on hold on the hotline for an hour and they took him off hold as he was talking to CNN. He didn't respond fast enough and they hung up on him. pic.twitter.com/hPgKhDge7i — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 4, 2020

Democracy, baby!