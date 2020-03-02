Beto O’Rourke Endorses Joe Biden

There was a surprise guest tonight in Texas: Beto O’Rourke took the stage and gave a rousing endorsement of Joe Biden.
Beto O'Rourke takes the stage in Dallas: "Tomorrow, March 3 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/zqLl6XlisI
— Axios (@axios) March 3, 2020
There was some moment at the end where it sounded like Biden was suggesting Beto would be in his administration some way or something? I don’t know, my Roku cut out, but I will find the clip and update.
