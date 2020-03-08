2 hours ago

The Best Thing About Elizabeth Warren Dropping Out Is She Can Now Spend Time at SNL

Screenshot Saturday Night Live/NBC

Three days after ending her presidential campaign, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. The skit pretty much has everything you want right now: Warren making fun of herself, mocking the endless, mind-numbing electability debate, knocking the New York Times double endorsement, and, finally, comparing herself to her to the true star of the campaign—Bailey, the dog—who this week couldn’t help but steal someone’s burrito.   

At the end of the sketch, Kate McKinnon does a quick change from her Laura Ingraham costume into her Warren one. “I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all you’ve done in your lifetime,” she said.

“I’m not dead, I’m just in the Senate,” Warren deadpanned.

Watch the full clip:

 

And one more thing we need but don’t deserve:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

