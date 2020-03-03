Joe Biden Wins Alabama

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Alabama, according to CNN.
Alabama, subject of Neil Young’s 1972 hit, “Alabama,” will award 52 delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
