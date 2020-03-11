Donald Trump Gave a Speech Tonight. After It Ended, He Kept Talking. A Microphone Caught What He Said.

Donald Trump gave a very scary speech to the country tonight about coronavirus. I watched it on CNN and was very shook and afterwards CNN cut to a panel of people who were also very shook.

If you were watching on CSPAN however, that’s not what happened. Apparently when the speech ended the CSPAN feed didn’t cut away and delivered some choice hot mic moments.

CSPAN continued broadcasting after Pres. Trump finished addressing the nation: pic.twitter.com/KnnNyRI5Bf — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) March 12, 2020

These next two seem to be from before the speech? Hard to tell. (I assumed these were fake when i first saw them but Daily Caller, an organization that is quite fond of Donald Trump, even wrote about them.)

Please wash your hands.