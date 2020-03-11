2 hours ago

Donald Trump Gave a Speech Tonight. After It Ended, He Kept Talking. A Microphone Caught What He Said.

Fernando Cortes/Shutterstock

Donald Trump gave a very scary speech to the country tonight about coronavirus. I watched it on CNN and was very shook and afterwards CNN cut to a panel of people who were also very shook.

If you were watching on CSPAN however, that’s not what happened. Apparently when the speech ended the CSPAN feed didn’t cut away and delivered some choice hot mic moments.

These next two seem to be from before the speech? Hard to tell. (I assumed these were fake when i first saw them but Daily Caller, an organization that is quite fond of Donald Trump, even wrote about them.)

Please wash your hands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.