52 seconds ago

The Trump Files: Watch Donald Shave a Man’s Head on Television

Mother Jones illustration; Shutterstock

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

This post was originally published as part of “The Trump Files”—a collection of telling episodes, strange but true stories, and curious scenes from the life of our current President—on July 25, 2016.

Among Donald Trump’s proudest accolades is his place in the WWE’s Hall of Fame. Trump has appeared at WWE wrestling shows and events numerous times throughout the years, but the peak of his career in the ring was undoubtedly his “Battle of the Billionaires” with WWE owner Vince McMahon at 2007’s Wrestlemania XXIII. “To this day it has the highest ratings, the highest Pay-Per-View in the history of wrestling of any kind,” Trump bragged in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2013.

The battle was actually fought by wrestlers representing the two men, but Trump still managed to clothesline McMahon and pummel him while the two were on the ground. After Trump’s victory, he climbed into the ring to shave McMahon’s head and pile shaving cream on top of it.

“Donald Trump is in a world he is not familiar with,” the announcer said as the carnage unfolded. “This is not real estate.” McMahon is not the only one who wished Trump had stopped there.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.