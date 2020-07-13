For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

This post was originally published as part of “The Trump Files”—a collection of telling episodes, strange but true stories, and curious scenes from the life of our current President—on July 25, 2016.

Among Donald Trump’s proudest accolades is his place in the WWE’s Hall of Fame. Trump has appeared at WWE wrestling shows and events numerous times throughout the years, but the peak of his career in the ring was undoubtedly his “Battle of the Billionaires” with WWE owner Vince McMahon at 2007’s Wrestlemania XXIII. “To this day it has the highest ratings, the highest Pay-Per-View in the history of wrestling of any kind,” Trump bragged in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2013.

The battle was actually fought by wrestlers representing the two men, but Trump still managed to clothesline McMahon and pummel him while the two were on the ground. After Trump’s victory, he climbed into the ring to shave McMahon’s head and pile shaving cream on top of it.

“Donald Trump is in a world he is not familiar with,” the announcer said as the carnage unfolded. “This is not real estate.” McMahon is not the only one who wished Trump had stopped there.