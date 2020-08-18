1 hour ago

Jill Biden’s Speech at the DNC Gets Personal

Jill Biden got personal at the Democratic National Convention tonight, shortly after her husband accepted his party’s nomination for president.

Speaking from an empty classroom, Biden noted, “So many classrooms are quiet right now. The playgrounds are still. But if you listen closely, you can hear the sparks of change in the air.” She spoke about how she and Joe Biden met and recalled their grief after their son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, and how she felt four days after the funeral, when she saw her husband stand in front of a mirror in a suit, putting his shoulders back and taking a deep breath before heading out to work at the White House. “There are times when I couldn’t imagine how he did it—how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going. But I’ve always understood why he did it,” she said.

Echoing a theme that other speakers had raised tonight, Biden emphasized her husband’s commitment to his family. “The burdens we carry are heavy, and we need someone with strong shoulders. I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole.” Watch the full video below:

 

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

