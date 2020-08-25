3 mins ago

RNC: Nepotism Is Bad. Also RNC: “I Love You Dad!”

Olivier Douliery/Getty

At least one speaker at Republican National Convention said she was horrified by the corrosive effects of nepotism. Then Tiffany Trump took to the mic. “

When you look at his 47 year career in politics the people who benefited are his family members, not the American people,” claimed Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, referring to Former Vice President Joe Biden, and the discredited conspiracy theories about his son, Hunter. (In reality, of course, Trump got himself impeached because of the very scandal Bondi is distorting.)

She added: “Joe says he will build back better… yeah, build the Bidens back better.”

But, as the following video neatly summarizes, when you’ve programmed back-to-back Trumps praising their father, going after nepotism doesn’t exactly land a blow. Watch:

 

