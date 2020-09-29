3 hours ago

Trump Tries to Delegitimize…Everything

The debate was a trainwreck. But the contrast is clear.

Trump did nothing to win over voters. His entire intent was to delegitimize…everything. He pushed debate protocol out the window immediately. He bullied. He overtalked. He shouted. He lied. He attacked Biden’s sons in scurrilous ways. 

Trump made more outrageous claims about mail-in voting than ever before. Asked if he would decry white supremacists, he did not. Asked if he would respect the process and have his supporters stand down until the election is certified, Trump instead encouraged his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully” and urged the extremist group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” They heard the message loud and clear.

Biden supporters may well wish that he had fought back harder or found his zingers more readily. Perhaps he could have made the contrast between the two even greater.  But the contrast is this: One man abides by the rules—not just the rules of debates, but the rules of the democratic process and the rule of law. The other spins a tale, told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nihilism.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily bluster—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

