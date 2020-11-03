How Biden and Trump Spent Their Election Day Mornings Could Not Be More Different

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

In the final hours of the 2020 presidential race, the stark contrast between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has, once again, come into sharp focus.

This morning, Trump called into Fox & Friends nearly an hour late, using his appearance to blast the media and complain that his time in office has been “mean.” Though his words projected confidence—”we’re feeling very good,” he claimed—Trump sounded deflated and his hoarse voice hinted at exhaustion. In a surprising twist, Trump unleashed his harshest criticism on Fox News.

“In the old days, they wouldn’t put sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opened his mouth,” Trump said, whining about the network’s decision to air Biden rallies. He added, “It’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you.”

Meanwhile, in Delaware, Joe Biden attended morning mass and visited the gravesite of his late son, Beau Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden went to a church service and visited his son Beau Biden's grave Tuesday morning in Greenville, Delaware. Biden will travel to Pennsylvania before returning to Delaware to watch election results https://t.co/BFuhLbrFNI pic.twitter.com/UQrCWhbLGn — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2020

It’s a small thing, but the difference in how the candidates spent their respective mornings on the most important election in a generation could not be more pronounced. It tells you a whole lot about character—if that’s still something you’re inexplicably undecided about.