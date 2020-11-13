1 hour ago

Joe Biden Wins Georgia, Donald Trump Wins North Carolina

The final results of the presidential election have been called: President Trump won North Carolina, and President-elect Biden won Georgia, turning the state blue for the first time in 28 years.

The latest results, including Biden’s win in Arizona, give him 306 Electoral College votes, 74 more than Trump’s 232 and well over the 270 needed to win. Biden’s popular-vote lead has grown to nearly 5.4 million, according to the Cook Political Report. (Georgia is currently undergoing an audit of its results, but election officials say it’s unlikely to change the final outcome.)

Despite Biden’s decisive victory in both measures of the vote, Trump has refused to concede the election. While his legal efforts to throw out votes have failed to gain traction, his refusal to include Biden in intelligence briefings—among other acts of denial of his defeat—has led many Americans to wonder whether a coup is imminent. (The answer, according to the very smart people my colleague Jacob Rosenberg asked, is no.)

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

