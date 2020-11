For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado’s Senate race, according to projections by several media outlets.

Hickenlooper began his Senate campaign after a failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019. His win marks a victory for Democrats in their effort to reclaim the Senate majority.