QAnon Gets Its First Member of Congress

The QAnon bloc is getting its first openly supportive member of Congress after Marjorie Taylor Greene won a race for a Georgia House seat on Tuesday.

The Q conspiracy holds that a cabal of liberal pedophiles is running a child sex ring which Donald Trump is trying to take down, despite attempts by the deep state to thwart him. It’s totally nuts, but has still garnered the support of a significant number of Americans, who have gone on to play roles in kidnappings, harassment campaigns, and at least one death when a QAnon supporter murdered a mob boss in New York that he thought belonged to the deep state.

While Greene wholeheartedly backed QAnon at the outset of her candidacy, she appears to have eased off in favor of milder, veiled QAnon endorsements, under the guise of “saving the children.” Beyond her support of QAnon, Politico uncovered videos of Greene making racist, Islamaphobic, and anti-Semitic comments.

Even though Greene is the first open supporter of the conspiracy to join Congress, sitting members have gotten close to the theory. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), for example, wrote a misleading tweet in September about LGBTQ equality legislation, spreading disinformation about how the bill would enable pedophilia that had largely been drummed up by QAnon mobs. Later that month, Cruz spread disinformation about the Netflix movie, Cuties, a campaign that also had been massively boosted by QAnon. In October, 17 Republican representatives declined to vote for a bill condemning the conspiracy theory.

The Republican party backed Greene despite her QAnon support and history of racism. The National Republican Congressional Committee, the official campaign arm of GOP representatives, donated $5,000 to her campaign and welcomed her into its Young Guns program. Now, they’ll be welcoming her into Congress.