The Polls in Some States Have Closed. The Beginning of the End (of the Beginning or the End) Has Begun.

At 7 p.m. ET, the polls closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. CNN immediately called Indiana for Trump, which is not a surprise. Eventually they’re going to call Vermont and Virginia for Biden (probably) and Kentucky and South Carolina for Trump (again, probably).

That leaves Georgia, the hour’s big kahuna. The Peach state is predicted to be a nail-biter. We might not know final results tonight, but we might! It depends on the margin.

In addition to the presidential race, there are also two competitive Senate races in Georgia: Jon Ossoff versus David Perdue, and a special election which is likely going to go to a runoff.

We’re also watching South Carolina’s hotly contested Senate race, where Lindsey Graham is facing a surprisingly tough challenge from Jamie Harrison. My college Kara Voght has been on this race all year. Read her latest dispatch while we wait for more votes to be tallied.

Did you already know all of this? I’m really just trying to fill the dead air until we have some interesting race calls. DON’T CHANGE THE CHANNEL. Stay here together with us, the Mother Jones Election Blog, your friend.

Tonight we will have top news from all your favorite Mother Jones staffers.