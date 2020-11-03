1 hour ago

The Polls in Some States Have Closed. The Beginning of the End (of the Beginning or the End) Has Begun.

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

At 7 p.m. ET, the polls closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. CNN immediately called Indiana for Trump, which is not a surprise. Eventually they’re going to call Vermont and Virginia for Biden (probably) and Kentucky and South Carolina for Trump (again, probably). 

That leaves Georgia, the hour’s big kahuna. The Peach state is predicted to be a nail-biter. We might not know final results tonight, but we might! It depends on the margin.

In addition to the presidential race, there are also two competitive Senate races in Georgia: Jon Ossoff versus David Perdue, and a special election which is likely going to go to a runoff.

We’re also watching South Carolina’s hotly contested Senate race, where Lindsey Graham is facing a surprisingly tough challenge from Jamie Harrison. My college Kara Voght has been on this race all year. Read her latest dispatch while we wait for more votes to be tallied.

Did you already know all of this? I’m really just trying to fill the dead air until we have some interesting race calls. DON’T CHANGE THE CHANNEL. Stay here together with us, the Mother Jones Election Blog, your friend. 

Tonight we will have top news from all your favorite Mother Jones staffers.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate