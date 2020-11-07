31 mins ago

World Leaders Trump Has Insulted Congratulate Biden

Even some putative Trump allies are getting in the game.

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden



President Trump may not have acknowledged Joe Biden as his successor, but international leaders and other dignitaries aren’t waiting around. Not long after the presidential race was called late Saturday morning, words of support for Biden came in from around the world—including from some of Trump’s longtime allies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (whom Trump has called “dishonest and weak”):

French President Emmanuel Macron (whom Trump said “suffers from a very low Approval Rating” [sic]):

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (whom Trump dismissed as a “stone cold loser”):

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (whom Trump tried to coerce into digging up dirt on Biden):

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (whom Trump called “stupid”):

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (whose city Trump has trashed as “no longer Paris”):

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (an ally, in theory, who was seen on video in 2019 mocking Trump at a NATO meeting):

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (who condemned Trump’s comments telling Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to other countries):

One foreign leader who hasn’t weighed in yet: Russian President Vladimir Putin.









