Frequently Asked Questions

We’ve tried to answer a lot of your questions below.

More About Us

Who is this Mother Jones lady?

We are named after Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, an early-20th-century labor organizer. She was a badass who fought for the underdog, battled child labor, and was sometimes referred to as “the most dangerous woman in America.”

Who owns Mother Jones?

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means we don’t report to any stockholders, owners, or corporate conglomerates. Our biggest source of support is our readers (via subscriptions and donations), but we also have advertising and other revenue—which means that in addition to being editorially independent, we run a stable business.

Who writes for you?

Our staff reporters and contributors are amazing and have won a ton of awards. You can find our masthead here. Or check out our writers’ bio pages and follow them on Twitter. (More about those awards here.)

What is the Foundation for National Progress?

It’s the nonprofit organization created to publish Mother Jones.

Where can I find you?

At MotherJones.com, and if you subscribe you’ll get our award-winning print magazine delivered to your door (or inbox) every two months. We also have a food podcast, Bite. You can sign up for our email newsletters for news you won’t find anywhere else about food, the environment, politics, and culture. And of course you can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

News Coverage

How can I leak to you or send you a story tip?

We welcome tips on big, national stories. If you have a tip, please send a note to scoop@motherjones.com.

Can I freelance for Mother Jones?

We’ve invested most of our resources in building a staff newsroom, but drop us a line if you have a terrific story. Read our writers’ guidelines here.

Mother Jones is often identified as “liberal.” Are you biased?

Our only bias is for the truth. When it’s in the public interest, we investigate anyone, regardless of political persuasion. We also have one of the most rigorous fact-checking and verification protocols in the industry.

Why don’t you make endorsements?

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we’re forbidden by law from doing so. Plus we’re not about telling you who to vote for. Our job is reporting—our readers think for themselves.

Donations

Why should I give you money?

We believe (and if you’ve read this far, odds are you do, too) that a free, independent, muckraking Fourth Estate is a key part of a vibrant democracy. It’s the one thing that can call the powerful to account, especially in a system where money increasingly dominates the political process. But that kind of reporting can’t rely on deep-pocketed special interests to pay the bills. It only happens because readers like you step up. For the last 40 years, you’ve done that—and in the process, you’ve built the only reader-supported, investigative, national news outlet in America. Thank you!

Okay, how do I do it?

It’s so easy: Follow this link to make a tax-deductible donation. You can also include Mother Jones in your will and give in a lot of other ways.

Subscriptions and Customer Service

Why should I subscribe when I can read you for free?

We want our stories to have the biggest possible impact, so we put all our content online for free. That said, you should subscribe to our print or digital editions. It’s the easiest way to support Mother Jones, and you’ll get to read our magazine stories in their most beautiful format, before anyone else.

Who can I talk to about my subscription?

If you want to subscribe, click here. If you’re having trouble with your subscription, click here, or call (800) GET-MOJO.

More

Do you accept advertising?

We do! Want to find out more and maybe advertise with us? Drop us a line. Also, you can see our ad policy here.

Do you have jobs or internships?

Our journalism fellowship program is perhaps the best in the country. Seriously. Our alumni have gone on to leading publications across the nation, and many work right here at MoJo. Learn more about our fellowship program here. And check here for other job openings.

Where is your privacy policy?

You can find our privacy policy here.