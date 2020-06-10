31 mins ago

San Francisco’s Police Union Just Made the Case for Defunding the Police

Police officers in front of San Francisco's City Hall on May 31.Karl Mondon/Getty

Following the lead of transit workers and agencies in Minneapolis, New York, and Boston, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (AKA Muni) announced yesterday that it would stop transporting cops to anti-police brutality protests: 

Today, the city’s police union, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, tweeted out a grumpy response that inadvertently made the case for rolling back some of the city’s police services, specifically, using cops to bust fare evaders and handle “problem passengers.” “Shouldn’t be a @SFPD officer’s job anyway,” it grumbled.

The SFPOA went on, “As city leaders demand cuts to SFPD, it needs to be clear what SFPD will no longer do.” Yup. That’s exactly the discussion that advocates of defunding and downsizing police departments have kicked off. Beyond the menacing snark, is San Francisco’s police union ready to have that conversation?  

