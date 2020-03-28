55 seconds ago

Report: Trump Wants His Signature on Stimulus Checks

A copy of a check signed by President Donald Trump donating three months of his salary to the Department of Education.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In a move that should surprise no one, President Donald Trump reportedly wants his signature on the checks that will be sent out to many Americans after Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday evening that Trump wants his name of the checks, citing an unnamed administration official. Normally, a civil servant would sign them. It’s a move that various commentators predicted in the days for the bill became law.

The money for the checks comes from Congress, not Trump. The Senate passed the stimulus bill 96-0 on Wednesday. In the House, the bill was set to easily pass by voice vote until Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tried to force a recorded roll call vote. Massie’s (unsuccessful) stunt forced legislators to fly back to Washington in the middle of a pandemic.

Trump responded by tweeting that Massie is “a third rate Grandstander” who “just wants publicity.” In a rare moment of Twitter harmony, John Kerry agreed with the president. “Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole,” Kerry tweeted in response to Trump. “He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity.”

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

