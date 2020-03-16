So, This Aged Well…

It’s hard to believe it was just three days ago that President Donald Trump took time out of his busy coronavirus response schedule to autograph a stock market chart for Lou Dobbs. That was Friday, when the Dow rose nearly 2,000 points. A day earlier, it had fallen by almost 2,400 points. Today, it plunged nearly 3,000 points.
Congratulations, Mr. President.
folks,,,,,,,its real pic.twitter.com/0jai7dx2Bc
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 13, 2020
