17 seconds ago

The First Coronavirus Death Has Been Reported in New York City

New York has reported its first death from the coronavirus— an 82-year-old woman with a history of lung disease died in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

“It’s tragic—we are going to lose some people.” Mr. Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Saturday morning. “There are some, I am certain, that could had been saved if the testing were here from the beginning.”

As of Saturday, New York had 524 reported cases; more than 100 have been hospitalized. 

While most coronavirus cases will not require hospitalization, officials worry that the nation’s capacity—about 50,000 hospital beds and 3,000 intensive care units—can not handle the influx of patients in the weeks to come.

Hospital systems are preparing by canceling elective operations, following guidance released Friday by the American College of Surgeons. New York City’s Health and Hospitals Corporation, which operates the largest hospital system in the country, plans to cancel nonemergency surgeries; on Saturday, NewYork Presbyterian, one of the largest hospital systems in New York City, announced similar plans. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Cuomo reported Friday that 150 cars came through the state’s new drive-through testing site in New Rochelle, a New York City suburb at the center of the city’s outbreak.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.