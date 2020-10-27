As Coronavirus Surges Again, Trump Claims We’re Basically Done With Pandemic

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The United States is in the middle of its third coronavirus wave—a nascent surge that has already broken daily infection records—but President Trump is loudly insisting that the pandemic is on the brink of extinction. That patently false claim comes as Trump complains that the media is playing up the virus in order to sink his reelection campaign. “You won’t be hearing so much about it,” after the election, he asserted on Tuesday, once again falsely claiming that the media and his political opponents are only interested in using the pandemic to destroy him.

Here are three samples from the last two mornings:

Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid. We are rounding the turn. 99.9%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID. ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election. Losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

It’s a stunning closing message as the presidential race enters its final week. But it tracks with every instance of Trump’s deadly coronavirus denial, his efforts to downplay the virus, and his false, politically motivated promises that have punctuated his administration’s catastrophic response over nine months. Meanwhile, more than 225,000 people have died from the virus in the United States, and the outlook for the third wave is looking increasingly grim.

This story has been updated.