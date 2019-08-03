Reports: Multiple People Killed in El Paso Shooting

Multiple people were killed Saturday in a mass shooting in El Paso, according to reports. Citing a local police officer, the El Paso Times reported that a suspect is in custody:
A shooting at the Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall area has left multiple people dead, an El Paso police officer said Saturday.
An El Paso police spokesman said a suspect is in custody and the shooting has ended.
He said there are two scenes being investigated: at the Walmart and the nearby mall.
This is a developing news story. We will update it as new information as it becomes available.
