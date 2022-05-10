1 hour ago

10 People Killed in “Racially Motivated” Buffalo Shooting

“Bullets and blood are everywhere.”

Buffalo shooting

A crowd gathers as police investigate a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.Joshua Bessex/AP

Ten people were killed and three others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities described as a “racially motivated hate crime.” The massacre took place Saturday afternoon at a Tops supermarket in a largely Black neighborhood. According to police, the suspect—an 18-year-old white male—drove from “hours away” to carry out the attack, which he livestreamed on the internet. Police said the suspect was heavily armed and was wearing tactical gear. The shooter was taken into custody and was expected to be arraigned as early as Saturday evening.

At a law enforcement news conference Saturday, an FBI official said the bureau was investigating the attack as both a hate crime and as “racially motivated violent extremism.”

“It’s like walking onto a horror movie, but everything is real. It is Armageddon-like,” a police official told the Buffalo News. “It is so overwhelming.” The paper reported that the shooter was “cloaked in body armor and had a military grade helmet”:

As many as five bodies were found in the parking lot, the onsite police official said.

“Bullets and blood are everywhere,” the source said.

Shonnell Harris, an operation manager at the Tops, said she heard gun shots and ran frantically through the store, falling several times before exiting out the back. She saw the shooter, whom she described as a white man wearing camouflage…

The shooter was cloaked in body armor and had a military grade helmet on his head.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more details as they are confirmed.

THE TRUTH...

is the first thing despots go after. An unwavering commitment to it is probably what draws you to Mother Jones' journalism. And as we're seeing in the US and the world around, authoritarians seek to poison the discourse and the way we relate to each other because they can't stand people coming together around a shared sense of the truth—it's a huge threat to them.

Which is also a pretty great way to describe Mother Jones' mission: People coming together around the truth to hold power accountable.

And right now, we need to raise about $400,000 from our online readers over the next two months to hit our annual goal and make good on that mission. Read more about the information war we find ourselves in and how people-powered, independent reporting can and must rise to the challenge—and please support our team's truth-telling journalism with a donation if you can right now.

