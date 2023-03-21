 Skip to main content
Newly Released Footage Shows At Least Ten People Restraining Irvo Otieno

Daniel Sangjib Min/ Richmond-Times Dispatch

Surveillance footage from the Virginia psychiatric hospital where 28-year-old Irvo Otieno died on March 6 shows a group of sheriff deputies and medical staff piling on top of a handcuffed Otieno in the final moments before his death. According to Otieno’s family, Otieno had been experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Washington Post, which on Monday obtained a shortened version of the 23-minute video from Central State Hospital, reported that deputies dragged a barefoot and shirtless Otieno into a room before restraining him to the ground for 11 minutes. Moments later in the video, staff is seen applying chest compressions and a defibrillator machine to Otieno’s upper body before a medical technician drapes him with a white sheet. 

In 911 calls, a caller is heard telling the dispatcher that they had been performing CPR on a “very aggressive” patient.

“I’m sorry, is the patient aggressive or is he not breathing?” asked the dispatcher.

“He used to be aggressive, right, so they’re trying to put him in a restraint, then eventually he is no longer breathing,” the caller responded.

As I previously wrote, Otieno had spent three days in Henrico County Jail West on assault charges before arriving at Central State Hospital. The conditions inside the jail were reportedly dire:

Prosecutor Ann Baskervill said on Tuesday that video from the county jail shows three officers pepper-spraying and punching Otieno in his cell. Jail security footage also reportedly shows a naked Otieno, alone, in a small, bare cell with feces on the floor before being handcuffed and rushed by five officers.

“My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog,” said Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, said during a press conference alongside the family’s attorney last week.

