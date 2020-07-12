Indigenous Communities in Brazil Were Already Under Siege. Then Came COVID-19.

The country ranks second in the world for COVID-19 cases and deaths, just behind the United States. But it’s Brazil’s Indigenous communities that have been hit especially hard, inviting reluctant attention to the grave risks a global virus can have on communities already fighting for their rights, lives and lands.

It’s not just the number of people who have died from COVID-19 that has sparked concern across the country, it’s Brazil’s political landscape.

Amidst cries for support and supplies for especially isolated communities dealing with an influx of cases, there have been criticisms against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who initially dismissed COVID-19 as “a little flu,” and the impact of his ongoing stance against the rights of Indigenous people.

But this story is not about numbers, it’s about names.

Brazil has a population of 209.5 million people, including 900,000 Indigenous people from 305 different tribes. The country has recorded 65,487 deaths from the virus, with 426 Indigenous people, including chiefs, elders, and knowledge carriers, among them. According to Emergência Indígena , which has been tracking the pandemic in Indigenous communities across Brazil, there are more than 11,385 confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst Indigenous people to date.

In most recent news, Bolsonaro has tested positive for the very virus he has downplayed for months.

Some government supports, such as personal protection kits provided by the country’s ministry of health, are only available for those who live on officially demarcated reserves. Yet demarcation of Indigenous territories is a complicated and contentious process that the president has all but halted in his time in office.

Bolsonaro campaigned on pledges to stop the demarcation of Indigenous territories and sell off large parts of the Amazon rainforest to mining companies and agribusiness. And so far, he has kept those promises. Prominent Indigenous leaders and land defenders have been killed over the past year as critics of the government claim farmers, illegal loggers, miners and hunters feel emboldened and protected by Bolsonaro’s pro-industry and anti-Indigenous attitude. In a podcast interview, prominent Indigenous leader and executive co-ordinator of the major Indigenous rights organization Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (APIB), Sonia Guajajara, spoke about the government’s negligence in protecting Indigenous communities from the coronavirus. “For us Indigenous peoples, much more than feeling this neglect, it means feeling institutional racism that ends up becoming an authorized genocide.” “For us Indigenous peoples, much more than feeling this neglect, it means feeling institutional racism that ends up becoming an authorized genocide,” Guajajara said. Immediately after his government took office in January 2019, Bolsonaro filed an executive order to transfer the regulation and creation of Indigenous lands to the agriculture ministry. In a tweet from Jan. 2, 2019, Bolsonaro spoke of “integrating” Indigenous people and people living in quilombos, reserves for descendants of enslaved people.

“Less than a million people live in these places, isolated from true Brazil, exploited and manipulated by NGOs,” Bolsonaro wrote. “Together we will integrate these citizens.” Bolsonaro’s executive order was a flagrant violation of the 1988 federal constitution, especially Article 231, which expresses the rights of Indigenous peoples to their traditional territories. The move was stopped by Congress and the Supreme Court, but it still sent a message that Indigenous rights stood in the way of industrial development. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) is the federal government body responsible for the demarcation of Indigenous lands in Brazil. Once in power, Bolsonaro’s government deposed FUNAI’s president and put a federal police deputy in his place, Marcelo Xavier da Silva, a man with strong ties to agribusiness who once worked on a contentious congressional inquiry that attacked the very organization he is now charged with running.