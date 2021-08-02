Amid a Surge, Some Hope: United States Reaches 70 Percent Vaccine Goal

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

After weeks of lagging vaccinations, 70 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine, a positive sign amid rising cases driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The CDC reported this vaccination milestone on Monday, about one month behind President Biden’s Fourth of July goal. The news comes amid a surge of cases, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing on Friday an average of 72,000 COVID-19 cases a day—more cases than seen even last summer. Hot spots in the South have been devastated by COVID cases leading to packed hospitals.

Arkansas Children Are Becoming Sick Like Never Before During COVID Pandemic https://t.co/5rugAR75HF pic.twitter.com/HLAk4avP5X — Cleavon MD 💉 (@Cleavon_MD) August 1, 2021

But there’s some hope. In Alabama, the number of residents starting a vaccine series tripled between July 12 and July 28. In Missouri, the daily average of new vaccinations is nearly ninety percent higher.

This trend flies against talk that the unvaccinated won’t be swayed. In fact, some who were previously vaccine hesitant have been convinced to get the jab. The Los Angeles Times reported some thought they had immunity from a previous COVID infection. And with the uninsured making up the largest unvaccinated demographic among adults, there’s the possibility some are worried about being charged for getting vaccinated.

Just realized that uninsured people have very lowest vax rate of any adult demographic, per @KHNews. Lines up w/ other reporting suggesting U.S. healthcare system is hampering vax efforts: ~1/3 unvaccinated cite "fear of cost" as reason, and many don't believe it's free pic.twitter.com/K0pzsrJboN — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) July 30, 2021

In a dozen states, fewer than 60 percent of adults have received at least one shot, with Mississippi having the lowest rate of 50 percent. Health officials have been warning vaccine stragglers to get vaccinated, noting that breakthrough infections are rare and have been shown to be effective at preventing hospitalization and death. Currently, they make up less than 0.004 percent of hospitalizations. While regions with lagging vaccinations would still be vulnerable, this latest target is inching close to the 80 percent vaccination rate experts say would allow the country to reach some form of herd immunity.