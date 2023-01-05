Have a Yard? Consider Adding a Rain Garden.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In the last decade or so, a growing number of cities have turned to rain gardens. These shallow, plant-filled ditches can help reduce flooding during storms, which are predicted to get heavier in many parts of the country as the climate changes. Often, rain gardens are part of multi-million-dollar urban development projects. But they can also be part of smaller installations, tucked into a cut in the sidewalk or an open space in your yard.

In addition to helping absorb water, rain gardens can filter dirty street runoff, reduce urban heat, and provide a habitat for pollinators like bees and birds. So if you have space for it, you might consider adding one to your home.

And, depending on where you live, you may not have to pay much, if anything, to install it. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends looking out for reimbursement programs through your local and state public works offices, which can also offer guidance on where to put your garden and what type of foliage to plant.

Here are some more resources to get you started:

The federal government

Check out the EPA’s website for general information about rain gardens, and regional-specific resources for Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont residents. The EPA also links to a community outreach guide if your rain garden ambitions extend beyond your own yard.

There’s an app for that

The University of Connecticut’s Rain Garden App offers a clunky but helpful guide to designing and maintaining a rain garden.

Get schooled

Many academic institutions offer detailed guidance on rain gardens, including Rutgers University, Cornell University, and UMass Amherst.

Local rebate programs

Through a quick internet search, I was able to find green infrastructure rebate programs in many of the United States’ 10 biggest cities:

Take an online course

The Rain Garden Network offers a 10-step course for building your own rain garden for $7.99. (I haven’t taken the course myself; I came across it via the American Society of Landscape Architects.)

Look for volunteering opportunities

Even if you don’t have a yard of your own, there may be volunteer opportunities nearby to help care for or install rain gardens in public areas. San Francisco Public Utilities Commission’s Rain Guardians program, for instance, allows residents to adopt and care for rain gardens. Or Friends of the Urban Forest, an SF-based nonprofit, has installed thousands of sidewalk gardens across the city, often with the help of volunteers.