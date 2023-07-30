2 hours ago

“The Era of Global Boiling Has Arrived”: July on Track To Be Earth’s Hottest Month Ever

A sun in a red sky over Phoenix.

Matt York/AP

Wildfires raged in Canada and in 10 countries around the Mediterranean. Heat waves blanketed much of North America, Europe, and Asia. Each day from July 3 to July 6 set records for Earth’s hottest day ever. Now, the World Meteorological Organization and Copernicus, a European Union climate observation agency, have announced that July is “extremely likely” to be the hottest month ever recorded.

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres declared this week in a speech at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday. 

The last hottest month on record came in July 2019, when the surface air temperature averaged 61.9 degrees Fahrenheit globally. In comparison, the first 23 days of this month averaged 62.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Since April, sea surface temperatures have remained at unprecedented highs for the time of year. 

In China, the northwestern desert town of Sanbao set an all-time record for the country when temperatures reached 126 degrees Fahrenheit. In Italy, where the city of Sardinia baked at 118 degrees. And Phoenix saw 30 consecutive days of temperatures hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit.  

On Thursday, President Biden instructed the Department of Labor to issue its first-ever Hazard Alert for heat, reminding employers of their obligation to protect workers against heat illness or injury. OSHA will be ramping up inspections in the construction and agriculture industries, whose workers are at the highest risk of heat-related hazards. The agency is also working on a national standard for workplace heat-safety rules.

Research released last week by an international group of scientists concluded that the extreme temperatures recorded in the US Southwest and northern Mexico, as well as southern Europe, would have been “virtually impossible…if humans had not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels.”

Globally, the high temperatures coincide with this year’s El Niño event, a naturally occurring climate pattern when temperatures rise in the tropical Pacific. But human-caused emissions are the main driver of the soaring temperatures this month, climate experts stressed. “The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before,” World Meteorological Organization leader Petteri Taalas said in a statement Thursday. “Climate action is not a luxury but a must.” 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

