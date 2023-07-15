31 mins ago

Why Is It Still So Hard to Get ADHD Medication?

Blame (mostly) the Drug Enforcement Administration.

White pills laid out on a turquoise counter with a white bottle in the background

Alex Green/Pexels

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

For nearly a year, many people with ADHD and ADD in the United States have struggled to get the medication they’ve been prescribed to manage their condition. Those difficulties stem from a shortage that started with the stimulant Adderall and its generics, then trickled to methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine, also known as Ritalin and Vyvanse. These drugs are also prescribed to help manage conditions like narcolepsy, traumatic brain injuries, and long Covid.

I’m one of those people who take methylphenidate to help manage a TBI. After being randomly punched in the head a few years ago by a stranger, I developed debilitating headaches and struggled to focus. The first day I took the stimulant was the first day after my TBI that I didn’t have a headache—turns out the amount of effort I had to put into focusing triggered headaches. With the shortages, like many others, I’m forced to ration my medication and take what feels like an unpaid part-time job to find my prescription.

While some pharmacies were already experiencing shortages by August 2022, the Food and Drug Administration officially announced a shortage in October. Several factors apply: Manufacturing delays have risen during the pandemic due to international supply chain issues, and, as a result, so have medication shortages. Since the pandemic began, more people are also being diagnosed with ADHD, although that’s not a new trend. For example, a JAMA Pediatrics report found that the prevalence of ADHD diagnoses among children and adolescents was about 6 percent in 1997-1998, but just over 10 percent in 2015-2016. Diagnostic criteria have evolved, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes the recognition that this neurodivergent condition can present differently in girls and women.

But I’ve been thinking about how another issue may be contributing: The Drug Enforcement Administration’s role in setting production quotas for scheduled substances. Many ADHD drugs are listed on Schedule II“high potential for abuse”—of the Controlled Substances Act. Cannabis, meanwhile, is a Schedule I drug with no currently accepted medical use.” Basically, some of the scheduling is questionable. 

Like most medications, stimulants can be misused. But some research shows that this risk is higher for people who use these drugs recreationally, not those prescribed them for medical reasons. As a 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry suggests, people who used Adderall for non-medical reasons were much more likely to go to the emergency room for health concerns. 

The DEA typically addresses quota issues at the end of the calendar year. I asked Jennifer Oliva, Indiana University law professor and Georgetown health law scholar, whether we’d still be in this mess if the DEA had addressed the shortages by raising its quotas in December. The DEA tends to be “as conservative as possible,” Oliva told me—drug busts are the agency’s focus, not whether people can secure their prescriptions.

Criticism of the DEA’s management of addressing controlled substance shortages is not new. A 2015 federal report called for the agency to do a better job coordinating with the FDA around controlled substance shortages. Even pharmaceutical company giant Teva, Oliva pointed out—the largest manufacturer of generic Adderall—has said the ongoing shortage is caused in part by DEA limits.

One reason why the DEA’s decisions are quite conservative: For “years and years,” according to Oliva, both the DEA and FDA had “finger-pointing at them around opioid overprescribing.” The DEA’s response to the opioid crisis also lacked a strong public health plan—the opioid clampdown left many patients by the wayside, some forced to stop cold turkey instead of safely tapering down on medication, risking withdrawal.

Out of desperation, people unable to get Adderall and similar stimulants may turn to counterfeit drugs, which can be extremely dangerous. A June study by University of California, Los Angeles researchers, for example, found that seven of 11 samples sold without prescription as “Adderall” in northern Mexico pharmacies contained methamphetamine.

Issues with the United States criminalizing substances, or making them hard to get, even predate the DEA. During Prohibition, Oliva noted, people turned to alcohol that sometimes even had poisonous additives or byproducts. “You went from a less potent substance to a much more potent substance that was easier to smuggle and conceal and much, more dangerous,” Oliva said.  (The US government also “mandated adding poisons…to industrial alcohol so as to discourage people from drinking it,” as mentioned in an excerpt from the 2010 book The Poisoner’s Handbook). 

From a public health perspective, Oliva sees the DEA’s approach to the ADHD medication shortage as the agency “just making another mistake”—one affecting many people’s quality of life.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate