Arctic Lakes Are Carbon Banks. What Happens When They Heat Up?

Except this summer isn’t normal. Across the Northern Hemisphere, 2023 will turn out to be the hottest summer on record, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. In West Greenland, we see day after day of rain. Everyone in Kangerlussuaq is talking about the extraordinary weather. Longtime resident Vivi Grønvald tells me she’s never seen a summer this wet. “It’s like we haven’t had a summer at all,” she laments. The period from May to July ends up breaking West Greenland precipitation records dating back to 1940, climatologist Sean Birkel, developer of the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, found in an August analysis. Birkel linked the season’s extreme precipitation to large circulation anomalies, including unusually weak North Atlantic winds, likely related to the 2023 El Niño.

For lake scientists, all that rain makes for murky work. Usually, these lakes are crystal clear, says project co-lead Jasmine Saros, a University of Maine ecologist who has worked in the area for more than a decade. But this year, the water is the color of coffee. “This is the first time I’ve seen these lakes like this,” Saros says. “So dark.”

The opaque water makes it nearly impossible for the team to retrieve the CO2, dissolved oxygen, and light sensors from the half-dozen lakes in which they had been deployed four months earlier. At Lake SS85, Hazuková and colleague Mariusz Potocki, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maine, launch a small inflatable boat they had lugged over the tundra. For the next couple of hours, they spin in circles around the coordinates where the string of instruments are supposed to be. While Potocki paddles, Hazuková holds a GPS locator in one hand and an umbrella in the other, trying to shield the lake surface so she can see into the hazy depths below. It rains. Then it hails. Then it rains again. Finally they give up.

The next day is more successful. At a picturesque lake named SS1590 (the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland bestowed these numbers in no apparent order), Hazuková and helpers again paddle out. Although 1590 is just as dark as 85, this time they find and retrieve all three sensors, as Saros watches from shore. The lake basin is alight with tiny fushcia-colored rhododendrons. And it’s peppered with the droppings of caribou, whose clumps of white fur flutter in willow patches where ptarmigans hide. A crenellated ice dome peeks over the mountains at the horizon.

Saros has observed some big changes as the area’s lake ecosystems respond to the shifting climate. Greenland’s mean annual air temperature has climbed 3 degrees C since late last century. Lakes abruptly began to thaw nearly a week earlier.

Now, however, “variability is increasing,” Saros says. Like a top wobbling before it drops, ice-out has vacillated between early and late in the past few years. This year was late, under unusually cloudy skies. And with all the rain flushing material in from the tundra, Saros expects the lakes’ carbon content—and CO2 output—will jump.

That becomes clear at night in the lab. After a long day of hiking, hauling, and paddling, Hazuková and Saros settle into their equipment-cluttered workspace at the National Science Foundation research station in Kangerlussuaq to examine the day’s results. “The data that we got so far from the carbon sensors shows all the lakes were carbon sources,” Hazuková says, leaning over a computer screen filled with numbers. “Between April and now, they were carbon sources the whole time.”

That’s the opposite of what the researchers expected. “The reason why we started this study is that we thought these lakes were going to be sinks of carbon, at least during the summer…because they are not receiving organic matter to fuel respiration,” Hazuková reflects. “But what we saw this year was just unprecedented.”

So unprecedented, in fact, that Hazuková and Saros return to Kangerlussuaq in August for another look. They speed-hike the same route, covering around 60 miles in a week. The West Greenland weather has returned to its usual rainless days of long summer sun. The lakes are still brown, but their carbon dioxide levels have dropped, and several are once again behaving like sinks, says Hazuková.

Of course, one unusual year doesn’t amount to a trend. And no two lakes act the same: it’s their net gain or loss that determines overall carbon budget. But these lakes’ quick response to the change in weather could offer a peek over the horizon. If, in a warmer, wetter Arctic, lakes that normally store carbon switch to exhaling it into our already overloaded atmosphere, “this is obviously going to have a positive feedback effect on the climate system,” Bogard says.

Increased lake emissions could speed Arctic landscape thaw, fueling yet more emissions and more thaw. The impacts would be felt across the globe.

“What happens in the Arctic affects all of us,” says Smol. It just starts happening there first.