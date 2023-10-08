Why the Skeetchestn Indian Band Is Studying Deer Poop

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Gabe Jules is pulling back on his deer hunts. He has witnessed a drop in both the numbers and health of the deer population in his territory, which has been ravaged by two devastating wildfire seasons in three years.

“We’re seeing some really skinny deer,” Jules, rights, title and wildlife representative for Skeetchestn First Nation, about 60 kilometers west of Kamloops, British Columbia, said in an interview.

On the land, Jules has seen how severe burns from record-breaking wildfires can affect everything, including winter feed for deer. The catastrophic wildfires in 2021 and 2023 burned shrubs, grasses and lichen—the algae that grow on the barks of trees—leaving deer with little left for winter feeding.

In 2023, the fire season across the province is expected to last until winter. The long, prolonged fire season this year, especially around the Okanagan and Adams Lake near Kamloops, will result in a lot more stressed deer, Jules explained.

Those impacts of the fire seasons have prompted Skeetchestn First Nation to lead a study of the local deer population to test and monitor their stress levels.

The First Nation is creating and leading the project for their community purposes.

The research, supported by Mitacs, an organization that supports partnerships between academia and government, analyzes deer fecal samples with help from the Toronto Zoo to measure cortisol levels, a stress hormone, Shaun Freeman, a wildlife biologist who worked closely with Skeetchestn to conduct the study, told Canada’s National Observer.

The research will be used to inform Skeetchestn on how environmental factors such as wildfires, logging, and development like road density will impact their deer harvesting management to ensure Skeetchestn citizens can still get the protein they need, Freeman explained.

Freeman conducted the study using the 2021 and 2023 wildfire seasons, which were marked by severe fire and prolonged seasons, as opposed to the quieter 2022 wildfire season, to create his dataset.