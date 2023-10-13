2 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Biden’s Crucial Climate Metric

Administration had directed federal agencies to consider “social cost” of emissions.

Front of the US Supreme Court building, with cloudy skies in the background

Douglas Rissing/Getty/Grist

This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the “social cost of carbon,” one of the most important calculations in US climate policy, on Tuesday. The controversial metric attempts to quantify the hidden price of emitting carbon dioxide, from flood damage to health effects. The court’s surprise decision sets the stage for the Biden administration to broaden the metric’s use across federal agencies when formulating climate-related regulations.

One of President Joe Biden’s very first executive orders in January 2021 directed agencies to recalculate the social cost of carbon—currently placed at $51 a ton while the government finalizes its revised estimate. In the meantime, Republican state attorneys general have been flinging lawsuits at the administration in an attempt to block its ability to use the metric in evaluating regulations.

But their plans were thwarted by Tuesday’s order from the conservative-dominated Supreme Court. Without any explanation, the justices declined to hear Missouri v. Biden, a case in which 12 states alleged that Biden’s executive order violated the constitutional separation of powers. A federal appeals court ruled last year that the states suing over the use of the estimate didn’t have legal standing because they couldn’t show they’d been harmed by the way agencies had applied the metric.

It’s the second time the Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to the social cost of carbon. Last year, the justices blocked a similar request led by Louisiana.

The social cost of carbon is likely to have cascading effects on agriculture, power plants, oil and gas leases, and more. That’s because federal agencies have to weigh the costs and benefits of any regulation they adopt. If the government accounts for the true costs of emitting greenhouse gases—lost lives, dying crops, homes swallowed by rising seas—then decisions that result in more carbon emissions start to look a lot more expensive, while those that reduce emissions look like a smart deal.

The Obama administration, the first to require agencies to use this metric in assessing rules, placed the social cost of carbon at $43 a ton—a move that helped justify things like stronger emissions standards for vehicles. The Trump administration calculated the number differently and, in typical fashion, slashed the number down to a couple bucks per ton. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed $190 a ton, nearly four times higher than the estimate the Biden administration currently uses. (The EPA’s number is in line with estimates from independent experts.)

Because the social cost of carbon is so influential in developing climate policy, some Republicans consider it a paragon of the “radical climate agenda.” In response to the Supreme Court’s rejection of Missouri’s challenge, Andrew Bailey, the state’s attorney general, vowed to “continue to combat government overreach at every turn.” 

Analysts say the fight isn’t over yet. In a note to clients, the research firm ClearView Energy Partners said the ruling doesn’t preclude states—or anyone else—from suing over specific agency actions and rules that rely on the social cost of carbon, E&E News reported.

In recent months, the White House announced that it was considering applying the social cost of carbon more broadly across agencies, in everything from annual budgets and permitting decisions to fines for violating environmental regulations. It represents a sea change in how the government approaches climate policy: For decades, policies to reduce emissions had been cast as an economic burden, a narrative propelled by oil industry-backed studies that made legislation look prohibitively expensive.

Now, the frame has switched: Carbon emissions are viewed as the economic harm, and climate policy is the balm.

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

