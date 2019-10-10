Climate of Change

A conversation with former senior advisor to the EPA and current member of the Hip Hop Caucus Mustafa Ali, geologist-turned- congressional candidate Jess Phoenix, and Mother Jones’ Rebecca Leber as they take stock of the state of climate politics—from the rollback in Washington to the resurgence of civic energy around science and environmental issues in cities,states, and at the grassroots. Moderated by science educator and correspondent Kishore Hari.

Sponsored by Earthjustice, Ben & Jerry’s, and Free Speech TV.

