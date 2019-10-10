Fighting For Justice

Where: Lisner Auditorium, Washington, DC

When: October 29, 2019 | 7-9 PM

After years of oppression and stagnation, unprecedented progress is being made in America in the fight to fix the broken criminal justice system. Still, progress has been slow and the work is far from done. Join Co-founder of #cut50 and Founding CEO of the REFORM Alliance Van Jones and other special guests for a night of conversation about the evolution of criminal justice in America from some of the nation’s most passionate leaders, public officials, activists, and people who were formerly incarcerated who have fought for justice and won.

Co-hosted by Mother Jones and Cut 50. Sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s.