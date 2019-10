Food for Thought (San Francisco)

An evening of conversation about access, affordability, and equity in the food system with some of today’s top leaders in food—from chefs and restaurateurs to local officials and advocates whoare changing what’s on our plates.Guests included acclaimed chefs Alice Waters and Tanya Holland.

Sponsored by Tides Foundation, Beneficial State Bank Foundation, Bi-Rite, and Niman Ranch.

TICKETS NO LONGER AVAILABLE; THIS IS A PAST EVENT