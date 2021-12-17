In Conversation with Ellen Pao

Join Mother Jones reporter Ali Breland and Ellen Pao as they discuss tech and misinformation

Thursday, February 10, 2022

1:00 -2:00pm PT

We’ve spent decades communicating, organizing, and connecting online, but the recent surge of hate and extremism during a reckoning for racial justice, — and a pandemic have made social media even more embedded in our daily lives and the fabric of our democracy.

These platforms can be filled with lies and bigotry, an issue that has launched a national conversation about the obligations of the companies that own and profit from them. What is their role in shaping our communities? What is their duty, if any, to promote a safer, more just, and more accepting world?

Throughout her career, investor, former Reddit CEO, and current CEO of Project Include Ellen Pao has tirelessly fought to answer these key questions while blazing a trail for more diversity and equity in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Join Mother Jones reporter Ali Breland and Ellen Pao as they discuss misinformation, the prospect of new regulations targeting Big Tech, and how to build healthy online spaces.

