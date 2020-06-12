Mother Jones In Conversation with Diane Guerrero

When: Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 1:00-2:00 p.m. PT

Actress, activist, and author Diane Guerrero experienced her own family separation when she was just 14, when her family was deported to Colombia from their home in Boston. Now, she uses her voice and talents to advocate for change in America’s immigration system. On and off camera, the Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin star works to amplify immigrant stories, change immigrant narratives in mass culture, and advance reform efforts to better protect and support immigrants in the US. Join Diane and Mother Jones’ Fernanda Echavarri as they discuss how COVID-19 is devastating Latinx communities, how Trump has upended asylum, and how immigrants are depicted on screen.