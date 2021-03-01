Mother Jones In Conversation with Dr. Peter J. Hotez

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

11:00-12:00 PM PT

It’s now been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic transformed our lives and began to highlight what was broken in our health system. And we’re still learning about how we can be more prepared for future outbreaks.

As we enter this new era of the pandemic, and await for the vaccine to be distributed more widely, join vaccinologist, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, and author of the newly released book, Preventing the Next Pandemic (March 2, 2021), Dr. Peter Hotez and Mother Jones senior editor Kiera Butler as they discuss the lessons we’ve learned from COVID-19, how to increase vaccine acceptance in a time of rampant anti-science rhetoric, and how we can prepare for future pandemics by looking beyond our own borders.