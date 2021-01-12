Mother Jones In Conversation with Dr. Seema Yasmin

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

1:00-2:00 p.m. PT

Nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic transformed our lives, there is still so much more we have to learn about the virus. Meanwhile, misinformation continues to flood our social feeds and personal circles, making it even more challenging to navigate our health and safety.

As we await vaccines, treatments, and improvements in public health leadership, join Emmy Award-winning journalist, epidemiologist, medical doctor, and author of the upcoming book, Viral BS (Jan. 12, 2021), Dr. Seema Yasmin and Mother Jones senior editor Kiera Butler as they discuss why viral rumors about coronavirus are so persistent, how the Biden administration can combat misinformation, and how we can stop the spread of unfounded rumors in our own communities.

