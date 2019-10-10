Protecting Our Vote

Where: Lisner Auditorium, Washington, DC

When: October 23, 2019 | 7-9 PM

The right to vote is under attack, with Election Day 2020 just more than one year away. From states passing new voter suppression laws to gerrymandering efforts that manipulate district lines, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for voters to exercise our democratic rights.

Yet a surge in civic action to protect these rights is building momentum, and former US Attorney General Eric Holder is leading the fight for ballot access and against unfair voting maps. As we near an election year that will shape voting maps for the next decade, join Holder in conversation with Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman as they discuss the current state of voting rights in America.

Sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s, Tides Foundation, and People for the American Way.