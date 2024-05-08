US Climate Leadership: Equity and Justice in the Green Transition

PRESENTED BY: Grist, Mother Jones, and the Tishman Environment and Design Center

LOCATION: The New School (Tishman Center Auditorium)

DATE: April 23, 2024

EVENT DESCRIPTION:

Communities across the U.S. are taking community-driven climate action by updating their infrastructure to reduce emissions and make urban life safer, healthier, and greener for everyone. But equity advocates want to make sure that the process of “greening” America’s infrastructure prioritizes those who are most impacted by climate change and pollution. From updating electrical systems in dense residential areas, to ensuring that communities of color are prepared for the boom in climate-related careers, advocates are working toward building cities in which everyone can thrive.

Mother Jones, Grist, and the Tishman Environment and Design Center at The New School hosted a discussion about equity, infrastructure, jobs, and the urban energy transition. Featuring the “father of environmental justice,” Dr. Robert Bullard (Texas Southern University, Bullard Center for Environmental & Climate Justice), Jade Begay (Indigenous Rights Advocate and Climate Researcher) and Leah Thomas (Intersectional Environmentalist), we dug into the issues, opportunities, and solutions driving an equitable transformation for America.

SPONSORS:

American Farmland Trust

WNYC

